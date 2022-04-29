Fort Worth police responds to 3 shootings overnight, 2 of which were located within 4 miles of each other

Fort Worth police told WFAA that gang detectives will investigate the shootings at Northside Drive and Isbell Road.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police responded to three shootings Thursday night and overnight into Friday, the department told WFAA.

The first shooting officers responded to happened at 11:25 p.m. Thursday on E. Berry Street and Village Creek Road.

Officers found a person at the scene with a gunshot wound. They were taken to hospital and is expected to recover. Police said the details for this incident "are still being investigated and the Gun Violence Detective has been notified."

Hours later, at approximately 1:49 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting call at East Northside Drive near North Main Street where officers found another person who had been shot.

Police told WFAA that officers heard about a second crime scene nearby. They found another gunshot wound victim a few miles away on Isbell Road.

Fort Worth police said the department's gang detectives will investigate the shootings at Northside Drive and Isbell Road.