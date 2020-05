The incident happened outside a McDonald's early in the morning.

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who investigators believe shot a woman early Tuesday during an attempted carjacking.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. outside a McDonald's located at 700 E. Berry St., according to police.

The woman was shot in the arm during the attempted carjacking, police said, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided any additional details at this time.