Fort Worth police searching for man suspected of assaulting woman during home invasion

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home overnight Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Roaring Springs Road.

Police allege the man assaulted a woman during the home invasion before he was shot by another resident.

He fled the scene and drove to his sister's home, according to police. He fled again, though, after he found out she had called police.