FORT WORTH, Texas — A pedestrian was killed crossing a the street in Fort Worth Tuesday and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Around 6:35 p.m., a person was crossing the street near 3100 Lackland Road when they were fatally struck by a black Nissan Murano, according to Fort Worth police.

Authorities say the car was manufactured between 2015 and 2019, and is black.

The Nissan has heavy body damage to the front left fender, missing or broken molding and body pieces, and a headlight is out, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4889.

