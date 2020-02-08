Fort Worth police searching for driver in deadly racing crash

The driver of the wrecked vehicle allegedly got out and ran away from the scene before first responders arrived, according to police.

Fort Worth police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash overnight Sunday.

Police say witnesses told them the driver of a Nissan coupe was racing another car around 3:15 a.m. They were headed southbound on East Loop 820 at East Berry Street when the coupe lost control, went down an embankment and rolled over.

The driver of the wrecked car allegedly got out and ran away from the scene before first responders arrived, according to police.

A passenger of the wrecked car died at the scene, medical staff said.

Police said the vehicle they had been racing continued south on the freeway and did not stop.