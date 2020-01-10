15-year-old injured in shooting near Fort Worth apartment complex

Police said around 1 p.m. Thursday a group was involved in a fight, resulting in a teen being shot in his lower torso.

Fort Worth police are responding to a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon near the Sierra Hermosa apartments.

Officials said around 1:15 p.m. a teen was shot in a parking lot near the 3200 block of Las Vegas Trail.

A group was involved in a fight, which resulted in a 15-year-old boy being shot in the lower torso, authorities said.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Investigators said no one has been arrested at this time.