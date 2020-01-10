x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

15-year-old injured in shooting near Fort Worth apartment complex

Police said around 1 p.m. Thursday a group was involved in a fight, resulting in a teen being shot in his lower torso.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth police are responding to a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon near the Sierra Hermosa apartments. 

Officials said around 1:15 p.m. a teen was shot in a parking lot near the 3200 block of Las Vegas Trail.

A group was involved in a fight, which resulted in a 15-year-old boy being shot in the lower torso, authorities said.  

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police. 

Investigators said no one has been arrested at this time. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Related Articles