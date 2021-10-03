Fort Worth police officer resigns following arrests on 2 separate domestic violence charges

Cpl. Joe Collins submitted his resignation Wednesday, but Chief Neil Noakes said he would have fired Collins had he not resigned.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 10-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department resigned Wednesday after being arrested in connection to two separate instances of domestic violence, the department said in a news release Wednesday.

Cpl. Joe Collins submitted his resignation Wednesday, but Chief Neil Noakes said he would have fired Collins had he not resigned, according to the news release.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit was investigating Collins in conjunction with the Burleson Police Department after Collins was arrested by Burleson police on Feb. 8 on a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member. After that arrest, Collins was placed on restricted duty status, meaning his gun and badge were confiscated and his police powers were suspended.

During that investigation, the two police departments discovered Collins was involved in a past domestic violence incident, separate from the one on Feb. 8.

Burleson police obtained an arrest warrant after learning of the second domestic violence incident and arrested Collins on Wednesday. He resigned shortly after his arrest.

"The Fort Worth Police Department takes allegations of domestic violence very seriously and we do not condone this type of behavior, especially involving a member of our department. We have very high standards for our personnel and we will continue to hold them accountable," officials said in a statement.