Fort Worth police officer fired for driving drunk off-duty last December

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department has fired another officer, this time for driving drunk in Dec. 2020.

Fort Worth Police Lieutenant Gary Hawley was fired Wednesday for violating department General Orders related to intoxication off-duty, according to a Wednesday news release from Fort Worth police.

Hawley, a 14-year veteran of the force, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020 by the Grapevine Police Department for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Fort Worth Police's Internal Affairs department conducted its own independent investigation along with the Grapevine police investigation.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes "concurred with the chain of command determination that Lieutenant Gary Hawley was in violation of department General Orders when he was arrested."

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior in any manner," the police department said in a news release. "Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

Hawley is the second Fort Worth police officer to be fired for unethical conduct in as many days. Tuesday, Noakes fired three-year veteran Chadwick Hughes for making racially insensitive social media posts, a violation of the department's social media policy. Hughes had been on restricted duty at the end of January after a colleague discovered the posts.

A second officer is also on restricted duty pending an investigation into reports of an inappropriate post that was shared on social media.

That officer has not been identified.