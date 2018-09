Detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect from a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday.

Police say around 4:50 a.m. Sept. 19 a pedestrian was walking northbound at 2201 South Freeway whe they were hit and killed.

The victim was a male in his 50's. Authorities don't have any tips on what the vehicle that hit him may look like and are asking if you were in that area and may have witnessed anything to contact them at 817-392-4885.

