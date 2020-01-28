Fort Worth police have identified a car used in a string of robberies earlier this month.

The suspected car is a black or blue Audi A4 convertible with a black convertible top. Police say that car was used by two suspects for seven robberies in the span of three hours on Jan. 20.

The suspects are two males in their late teens or early 20s, police said.

Police also obtained surveillance footage from 709 West Central Ave., but believe the suspects are responsible for robberies in south, east and northwest Fort Worth.

Please call 817-392-4469 if you have any information on the car or the suspects.

Fort Worth police believe this car is connected to a string of robberies.

Fort Worth police are searching for these suspects believed to be involved in multiple robberies.

