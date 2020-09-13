Fort Worth police investigating after man killed in drive-by shooting

Around 5:11 p.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Norris Street in response to the shooting.

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth Saturday evening, officials said.

Around 5:11 p.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Norris Street in response to the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects linked to the case.