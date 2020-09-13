Fort Worth police investigating after man killed in drive-by shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth Saturday evening, officials said.
Around 5:11 p.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Norris Street in response to the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects linked to the case.
This is a developing story.