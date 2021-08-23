Fort Worth police investigating after man found shot dead in street

Officers said they found the man lying in the middle of a street when they arrived at the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating after a man was found shot dead early Monday, officials confirmed.

Police were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to the 6200 block of Finbro Drive for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the middle of the street, police said.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.