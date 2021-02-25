Fort Worth police investigating after 15-year-old boy found shot dead

He had been shot multiple times in his torso, according to officials.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 15-year-old boy was found dead late Tuesday night by Fort Worth police after he had been shot, officials said.

Officers responding around 10 p.m. to the 700 block of Tumbleweed Court found Christopher Rodriquez. He had been shot multiple times in his torso, according to officials.

Homicide detectives are investigating his death, police officials said.

Fort Worth police did not provide any additional details.