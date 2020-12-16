Fort Worth police find 2 people dead in abandoned Palo Pinto County building

Police said the deaths are related to the Monday fatal shooting of a woman at a Fort Worth car dealership.

The deaths of two people found in an abandoned Palo Pinto County building Tuesday are related to the fatal shooting of another woman at a Fort Worth car dealership Monday, Fort Worth police said Tuesday night.

Monday, Fort Worth officers were called to Bill's Auto Sales at 4230 Benbrook Highway. They found a woman shot to death inside the dealership.

Tuesday, Fort Worth homicide detectives discovered two people dead inside an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County. Police said all three deaths are related.

Arrest & Update on Homicide from 4230 Benbrook Hwy.

Police gathered evidence at the Palo Pinto County scene and arrested 44-year-old Lamont Cousins on a capital murder charge later Tuesday. Cousins was taken into custody by the North Texas U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transferred to the Fort Worth jail, where his bond is currently set at $1 million.

Fort Worth police said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the two people found dead Tuesday.