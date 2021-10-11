Fort Worth police arrest man accused of being involved in a stabbing, then hitting pedestrian during chase

It all started around 11:45 Wednesday morning in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Trail, when Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing call.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed someone, before driving off and hitting a different pedestrian during a police chase Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

It all started around 11:45 Wednesday morning in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Trail, when Fort Worth police responded to a stabbing call.

Police found the suspect in the 8700 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard two hours later, where they also found a pedestrian who they said had been hit by the man suspected in the stabbing.

The man led police on a chase. During the pursuit, police said he crashed twice before getting a flat tire. The chase ended in Autumn Park.

Police said even after the crash, the man kept trying to escape from his car, so SWAT was called in to respond. A standoff unfolded, and police used tear gas to get the man out of his car. Police then arrested the man. No officers were hurt.

Fort Worth police said detectives are still piecing together what led to Wednesday's events. Police said in a news conference that the conditions of the victims are unknown. It's also unclear whether the man and the stabbing victim knew each other.