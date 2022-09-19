Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Worth bank robbery, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery last week.
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, police said a man entered the Unity One Credit Union located at 4625 N. Tarrant Parkway and presented a note demanding cash to an employee.
Police said the employee complied, and then the suspect fled from the credit union in a 2018 (or later) silver-colored Jeep.
Police released the following surveillance photos, hoping someone recognizes the suspect. If you have any information concerning this crime or the suspect’s identity and location, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-988-8563.