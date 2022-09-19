Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Worth bank robbery, officials say

Police said the suspect fled from the scene in a 2018 (or later) silver-colored Jeep.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery last week.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, police said a man entered the Unity One Credit Union located at 4625 N. Tarrant Parkway and presented a note demanding cash to an employee.

Police said the employee complied, and then the suspect fled from the credit union in a 2018 (or later) silver-colored Jeep.