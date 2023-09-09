Fort Worth police asking for help identifying two suspects in death investigation

Police say it is known that one of two women pictured accompanied a man to his Fort Worth apartment, where he was later found dead.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two women, one of whom they believe went to a Fort Worth apartment with a man who was found dead the next morning.

Police say they were called to investigate an unconscious person at an apartment complex on Aug. 27. That man, Devin Danford, was later pronounced dead in his apartment.

Police say detectives found Danford was in Deep Ellum on the prior evening, and that it is known one of the two women shown in security footage went with Danford to his apartment in Fort Worth that night. When Danford was found unresponsive the next day, police say the woman was no longer at the location.

Several items were also reported missing from Danford's apartment, police say, including a distinctive Dallas Stars necklace Danford was reportedly wearing at a club the night before.