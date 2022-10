The suspect was taken into custody after police say he fatally shot someone Friday afternoon in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man.

Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting.

Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injury, police added.