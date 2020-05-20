Fort Worth police arrest 3 men in Mother's Day shooting at Village Creek Park

Dcameron McKellar, 21, and Kristopher Robinzine, 26 face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Kieston Allen, 20, faces a terroristic threat charge.

Fort Worth police said Wednesday they have arrested three people in connection with a shooting that injured five at Village Creek Park on Mother's Day.

Dcameron McKellar, 21, and Kristopher Robinzine, 26 face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Kieston Allen, 20, faces a terroristic threat charge.

Fort Worth police say that the gang unit was able to identify the three suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Police were at the park that day in an attempt to stop a crowd of nearly 400 people from drinking alcohol, riding ATVs and gathering in large numbers before shots rang out and injured five people.