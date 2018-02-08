FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth pimp known as “Zigg” has been sentenced to life in federal prison for sex-trafficking children in a statewide operation that existed for more than a year.

U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor sentenced Demarcus Davis, 26, on Monday.

In April, a federal jury found Davis along with Herman “Pooh” Sanders, 29, and Pierre “Pedro or P.” Lagrone guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of underage girls. Sanders and Lagrone were previously sentenced to life and 35 years respectively.

The operation was shut down in October with the arrests of Davis, Sanders, Lagrone and five other men. Information on the other suspects was not available Thursday. Their trials are pending.

Co-defendant Bruce “Wheatie” Davis was sentenced to five years in prison for obstruction of enforcement for threatening to harm one of the girls, members of her family and her 1-year-old child. Authorities said he believed the girl was cooperating with prosecutors in the case against members of the trafficking operation.

Davis was one of the pimps who provided cellphones, rooms, lubricants and condoms, and used threats of violence, sexual assault and intimidation to control the victims, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal complaint noted at least five juvenile females were recruited for the operation as well as two adult women.

