1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Fort Worth party, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person has been killed and three others were hospitalized in a shooting at a party overnight in Fort Worth, police told WFAA.

The Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release that officers were dispatched at approximately 12:39 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street, in the North Side neighborhood, for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man "with at least 1 apparent gunshot wound to his torso."

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said three other people were transported to local hospitals as well to be treated for their injuries. The conditions of those victims were unknown Friday morning, according to police.

Police told WFAA this shooting happened at a party where there was a disturbance and someone pulled out a gun and fired.