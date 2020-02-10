x
Fort Worth officials investigate 5 'suspicious fires' within hours of each other

One person has been taken into custody for the incidents, fire officials confirm.
Credit: Fort Worth Fire Department / Facebook
Fort Worth Fire Department responded to five fires around the 3500 block of Hemphill Street.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating a series of "suspicious fires" that occurred within hours of each other overnight around the 3500 block of Hemphill Street, officials say. 

Fire crews say all five of the fires happened within eight hours and a one-mile radius of each other. 

According to authorities, there were two vehicle fires, one RV fire, a large dumpster fire, and a commercial structure fire. 

One person has been taken into custody for the incidents, fire officials confirm. 

Overnight #yourFWFD responded to 5 fires inside of a one mile radius. Due to the suspicious nature FWFD Arson...

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Friday, October 2, 2020

