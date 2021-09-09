Fort Worth officer uses tourniquet to help person who was shot

When officers got on the scene, they found the victim had been shot in a "lower extremity," police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person who was shot late Wednesday night in Fort Worth is expected to survive after a quick-thinking responding officer stepped in to help, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the Columbia Apartments on the 5000 block of Overton Ridge Circle.

When officers got on the scene, they found the victim had been shot in a "lower extremity," police said. One of the first officers there applied the tourniquet and a compression bandage to the wound to staunch the bleeding before first responders arrived.