Fort Worth murder suspect turns himself in Wednesday, sheriff's office says

Fort Worth Police said Jacoby Roberts, 23, turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office bond desk Wednesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect involved in a murder investigation turned himself in, according to North Texas officials.

Roberts is charged with capital murder following the death of his cousin, Jaylon Freeman, according to investigators.

Roberts reportedly got into an argument with Freeman, 25, in April. Investigators said at some point, Roberts pulled out a gun, shot Freeman in the head and has been on the run since then.