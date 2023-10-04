x
One killed, one injured in shooting; third person possibly shot, Fort Worth police say

Investigators believe a third person was shot and left the scene before police arrived.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a possible triple shooting that turned deadly in the early morning hours. 

One person was killed in the shooting and another had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The department said they sent officers to a scene on Miller Avenue near Highway 287 at about 2 a.m. Monday, April 10. 

When they arrived they found two gunshot victims. One died at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police then learned that a third person had been shot in the incident but left the scene before officers arrived. Police said the shooting was believed to be "gang related," according to a statement.

No arrests have been made.

