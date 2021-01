Authorities said they are investigating if a home invasion led to the fatal shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot and killed in a possible home invasion Saturday evening, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the shooting call on the 3700 block of 6th Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they found the man with a gunshot wound. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.