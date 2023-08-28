Fort Worth man sentenced to federal prison in connection with shooting that injured councilmember's mother

Jonathon R. Howard, 35, has also been charged by the state with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. Those charges remain pending, officials say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth man who allegedly shot and injured a councilman’s 82-year-old mother has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Simonton said 35-year-old Jonathon R. Howard was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to the possession charge in May 2023.

According to court documents, Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1400 block of Circle Park Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 23. When officers arrived, they found Garciela Flores suffering from a bullet wound to the chest.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she recovered and was later released.

Flores is the mother of Fort Worth District 2 councilman Carlos Flores. In a statement following the shooting, Carlos told WFAA that his mother was struck by a stray bullet that came through her door from a nearby property.

During the investigation, officers found cartridge casings in the backyard of Howard’s home, which was located across the alley from Flores’, police said. The next day, officers searched Howard’s home and car, locating three firearms: a Jimenez Arms 9mm pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol and a Taurus 9mm pistol.

As a result of his multiple prior convictions, police said Howard was legally barred from having firearms. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession.

Following Howard’s arrested in February, Carlos Flores thanked law enforcement for their response in his mother’s case.

"I won’t allow this bad act to obscure all of the good in this community. Our family was hurt by gun violence and the bad choices of an irresponsible individual, but my family and I are deeply grateful for our Police, Fire, MedStar and the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital staff," Carlos Flores said. "In the words of my mother, ‘you stood by us and we stand by you.’ We appreciate the Fort Worth community’s prayers for her recovery and the continued investigation."