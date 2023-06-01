Fort Worth man gets life sentence for death of 10-week old son

Joseph Matthew Welborn pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth man was sentenced to serve life in prison by a jury for the death of his 10-week-old son.

Joseph Matthew Welborn, 31, pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

The Tarrant County District's Attorneys Office says Welborn was home alone with his baby, Christian, on Dec. 21, 2018. Christian's mother and grandfather found the baby unresponsive, unconscious and pale when they returned home from a shopping trip and called the police.

Officials said the baby had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Christian had suffered two complex skull fractures, an autopsy revealed.

Welborn reportedly told police numerous stories, police said, including blaming his 4-year-old son for dropping the baby and causing the injuries.

Tarrant County assistant district attorneys asked the jury to send a message with their sentence, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said.

"The last thing that Christian saw was his dad grabbing him and violently slamming his head" into a hard surface, Tarrant County Assistant DA Katie Owens said.