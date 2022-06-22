1 injured in shooting outside Kroger in Fort Worth, police say

Police said a man was shot outside of a Kroger in west Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot outside of a Kroger grocery store in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, police said.

Fort Worth police officials said officers were dispatched to the grocery store, located at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd., near West Loop 820, at about 7:40 a.m. for a shooting call.

"West units [are] responding to Kroger where a male was possibly shot outside of the store," police said in an email to WFAA.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No further details were immediately available.