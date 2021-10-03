Fort Worth school fire was intentionally set, officials say

Crews were able to contain the fire, but not before it significantly damaged Atwood McDonald Elementary School, Fort Worth fire officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Fire Department officials said Sunday they believe that a Saturday night fire at Atwood McDonald Elementary School was set intentionally, and officials have arrested a man on an arson charge.

Crews arrived at the active fire around 10:39 p.m. Saturday, officials said. They were able to contain the fire, but not before the fire significantly damaged the school, Fort Worth fire officials said.

There was one civilian at the scene. Fire officials ended up treating that person for smoke inhalation and took them to JPS Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Later, Fort Worth Fire Department arson investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Investigators arrested Joseph Terry Dorsey on burglary of a building and arson charges.