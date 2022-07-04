x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man who claimed to ingest cleaning solution accused of stabbing roommate to death, Fort Worth police say

Authorities say they found the suspect after he contacted police saying he ingested cleaning solution.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have a man in custody who is accused of stabbing two people in Fort Worth overnight, killing one of them. 

Officers got reports of the stabbing at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and were dispatched to Shropshire Street near East Berry. When they got there, they found one man dead and another person with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect attacked the two victims, unprovoked, and fled the scene. According to Fort Worth police, the suspect and the person who died were roommates.

The police department said the suspect later contacted officers, claiming he ingested cleaning solution. He was then found an arrested by officers.

More information about the incident has not been released.

Other local news:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect wanted in kidnapping of teen ex-girlfriend in Garland