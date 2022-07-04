Man who claimed to ingest cleaning solution accused of stabbing roommate to death, Fort Worth police say

Authorities say they found the suspect after he contacted police saying he ingested cleaning solution.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say they have a man in custody who is accused of stabbing two people in Fort Worth overnight, killing one of them.

Officers got reports of the stabbing at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and were dispatched to Shropshire Street near East Berry. When they got there, they found one man dead and another person with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect attacked the two victims, unprovoked, and fled the scene. According to Fort Worth police, the suspect and the person who died were roommates.

The police department said the suspect later contacted officers, claiming he ingested cleaning solution. He was then found an arrested by officers.

More information about the incident has not been released.