Fort Worth councilmember Cary Moon arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Burleson

A Fort Worth city councilman was arrested in Burleson Saturday on suspicion of driving drunk.

Police arrested Cary Moon around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Scott Street, according to Burleson officials.

An officer saw a truck that failed to fully stop at a stop sign on South Dobson Street. The vehicle also struck a curb, drove onto the grass, back onto the street, and then struck the curb a second time, police said.

The second curb strike occurred as the officer turned on their lights to make a stop, officials said.