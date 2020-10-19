Fort Worth councilmember Cary Moon arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Burleson

A Fort Worth city councilman was arrested in Burleson Saturday on suspicion of driving drunk.
Police arrested Cary Moon around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Scott Street, according to Burleson officials.
An officer saw a truck that failed to fully stop at a stop sign on South Dobson Street. The vehicle also struck a curb, drove onto the grass, back onto the street, and then struck the curb a second time, police said.
The second curb strike occurred as the officer turned on their lights to make a stop, officials said.
WFAA has reached out to the City of Fort Worth and to Moon for comment.