Fort Worth councilmember Cary Moon arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Burleson

An officer saw a truck that failed to fully stop at a stop sign on South Dobson Street, then drove into a curb after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Credit: Burleson PD
Fort Worth councilmember Cary Moon was arrested Oct. 17, 2020 in Burleson, Texas.

A Fort Worth city councilman was arrested in Burleson Saturday on suspicion of driving drunk.

Police arrested Cary Moon around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Scott Street, according to Burleson officials.

An officer saw a truck that failed to fully stop at a stop sign on South Dobson Street. The vehicle also struck a curb, drove onto the grass, back onto the street, and then struck the curb a second time, police said.

The second curb strike occurred as the officer turned on their lights to make a stop, officials said.

WFAA has reached out to the City of Fort Worth and to Moon for comment. 

