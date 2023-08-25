Police: North Texas man arrested inside of church after allegedly killing dog and threatening to kill people

Fort Worth police responded to the Jefferson Unitarian Church on Wednesday and found a dead dog in their community garden.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threat and cruelty to a non-livestock animal after allegedly shooting and killing a dog and threatening to kill others, according to police.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to Jefferson Unitarian Church, located in the 1900 block of Sandy Lane, for a call about a dead dog that was found in the community garden. When officers arrived, the caller led them to where the dead dog was found. Officers also discovered a rifle with multiple shell casings near the dog.

At 4:30 p.m. later that same day, officers were dispatched to the same location for a call about a man holding a shotgun inside of the church. When officers got to the church, they found the man, identified as 26-year-old Roman Collins, standing near a firearm and immediately detained him, police said.

The 911 caller told police that Collins had made threatening statements about killing people. Officers searched Collins and found several weapons, including a shotgun, a large fixed blade style knife, a handgun, several loaded magazines, medical equipment and a water canteen.

Officers then searched Collins' truck and found a rifle that had been converted to accept handgun magazines.

Out of precaution, Fort Worth PD's Homeland Security Unit requested the Fort Worth Fire Department Arson/Bomb Unit to conduct a security sweep of the church, courtyard and the suspect’s vehicle for explosive devices. The Fort Worth Police Department SWAT unit later conducted a search warrant at Collins’ home with the assistance of the FBI and ATF.

Collins was been booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on charges of terroristic threat, cruelty to a non-livestock animal, and places weapons prohibited.