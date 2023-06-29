2 men shot, hospitalized in apparent robbery, police say

Two men were shot during an apparent robbery attempt near a south Fort Worth apartment complex early Thursday, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two men were shot during an apparent robbery overnight Thursday near a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to police.

The Fort Worth Police Department told WFAA that officers responded at approximately 12:30 a.. Thursday to the Century Place Apartments, located in the 3700 block of Century Place for reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the apartment complex, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the thigh and back side. While officers were speaking with this victim, another shooting victim was found near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Woodway Drive. The second victim had been shot in the right hip.

Due to the close proximity of the shooting victims, police determined they were involved in the same incident.

The victims were transported separately to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, Fort Worth police said. The Robbery Unit is investigating the shooting.