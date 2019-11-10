FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth authorities arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a family's home on the 5800 block of Whittlesey Road on Sunday in Fort Worth, a news release from the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

Christopher Derrick Davis was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday and is being held on a $75,000 bond for the fire after Fort Worth arson investigators determined he was a person of interest in the fire, according to the release.

The family was home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed.

“Fire used as a weapon, threat, or intimidation will not be tolerated in Fort Worth," Chief James Davis said in the release. “We will aggressively investigate and assist with prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."