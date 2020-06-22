Tip leads to search for Vanessa Guillen near Leon River, officials say

Texas Equusearch confirmed they were searching for the missing Fort Hood soldier, along with Fort Hood CID, after getting a tip.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Hood Army Criminal Investigation Division Command was leading a search near the Leon River Monday.

Texas Equusearch, which was assisting CID, confirmed the search began after a tip came in about missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. The search started Sunday. Texas Rangers were also involved.

A large RV was at the scene along with about 30 people, some of whom were using 4-wheelers. Texas Equusearch also intended to search the river with a boat.

CID has been searching for Guillen since April 22.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen.

The League of United Latin Citizens of American announced Tuesday it was adding $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.