Man struck by hit-and-run driver while sleeping on curb, Fort Worth police say

Police said the suspect backed their vehicle over the victim as he was sleeping on the curb.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the incident in the 1500 block East Presidio Street, near East Lancaster Avenue, shortly before 3:30 a.m.

When police and paramedics got there, they found a man that was struck by a vehicle while sleeping at the curb line of the westbound lanes. Witnesses said the suspect backed their vehicle over the victim and drove away on the eastbound side.

The man was in a hospital later Monday morning, and no one has been arrested.

No other information has been provided at this time.