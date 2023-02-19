Man shot while inside home during drive-by, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are looking for a man that shot into another man's home on Saturday night.
The department said officers reported to a home in the 2600 block of Prospect Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
When police arrived, they learned that the incident was a drive-by shooting. The victim told him that was in the home when another man pulled up in a vehicle, pulled out a firearm, and fired several times before driving away.
The victim was shot in his right leg and was taken to a hospital for surgery. He's expected to recover.
No suspects are in custody.
No other information is available at this time.
