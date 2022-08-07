Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say

Officers believe the actual shooting happened a couple streets away from where the victim was found.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth.

According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.

Police found the victim at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound. That victim has not been identified.

At this time, investigators believe that the actual shooting happened on Legacy Drive minutes away from where the victim was found.

There's no information on any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who knows anything can call 911 or the FWPD Homicide Unit at

817-392-4330.