A 27-year-old Forney man is accused of posting photos of weapons online and threatening to shoot up a convenience store, police said.

Brett Eldred was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charges of terroristic threat against a family member and driving while license invalid, according to Forney police.

Officers received a report of the threat around 12:50 p.m. from the 100 block of east U.S. Highway 80. A witness told police Eldred treated to “shoot the place up,” officials said.

While officers were at the convenience store, Eldred drove behind the store and then started to drive away. Officers stopped Eldred and took him into custody, police said.

