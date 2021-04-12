Dallas teacher arrested on child pornography charge, police say

Kevin Rayo, 26, was a first grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary at 3000 Hillbrook St., police said.

DALLAS — Dallas police are letting parents know about a Dallas ISD teacher who was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Kevin Rayo, 26, was a first grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary at 3000 Hillbrook St., police said. The school has over 1,000 students, according to the Texas Tribune.

Dallas ISD released an official statement, saying they learned of the allegations involving a teacher on Monday.

"Local law enforcement continues their ongoing investigation, and because this is a personnel matter, we will not comment further," the statement read, in part.

Police said they were notifying the public of the arrest, "due to the nature of his position and involvement in the community."

No other details were immediately available.

Officials said anyone with additional information involving Rayo, or who believes their child may have been victimized should contact the Dallas Police Department's Child Abuse Squad at 214-275-1300.