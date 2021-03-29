Former radio host at 95.9 The Ranch arrested on sexual assault charge

An arrest warrant affidavit says Justin Frazell allegedly made unwanted sexual contact with a girl who was at his home for a party.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A former radio host for a local country station has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, according to an arrest warrant.

Justin Frazell, 47, was suspended from The Ranch 95.9, the station announced Monday.

The arrest warrant, issued March 23, says Frazell allegedly made unwanted sexual contact with a girl who was at his home for a party in late 2020.

The next morning after the party, Mansfield police were called to a home in Kennedale in relation to the assault which occurred in Mansfield, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. They met with the accuser and her mother.

She told police that she and her parents were at a family friend's house for a party and she stayed the night, the document said. She told them that she and a friend were drinking with their parents' permission when the friend went to bed.

The accuser said she went to sleep in another room and Facetimed a friend for a few hours. Frazell allegedly came into the room and gave her an alcoholic drink, stating "this is between us. Don't say I never do anything for you," according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

She said she drank a quarter of the drink before she got tired and hung up the call with her friend. She said she was asleep when the blankets were suddenly pulled off of her, the affidavit said.

She stated that her pants and underwear were pulled off and her legs were pulled down the edge of the bed, the affidavit said. The accuser told police that she was too scared to open her eyes, move or make any sound, and heard heavy breathing.

Frazell allegedly made unwanted sexual contacted with his hands and mouth, before removing his clothing and dry humping the teen, according to the affidavit.

The accuser said then Frazell allegedly heard something in the hallway and got off of her and put his pants on, the affidavit said. A child was in the hallway and Frazell walked to the door, told the child that he scared him and said he was "just checking on" the girl, the affidavit said.

He allegedly closed the door, pulled her pants up and left the room, the document said.

At around 5 a.m., she called her parents, sister and grandmother to come pick her up. While she was waiting for her grandmother to arrive, someone heard her crying and Frazell was back in the room to check on her, the affidavit said.

She told him to leave her alone and crawled away from him. The wife of Frazell came into the room and the girl jumped into her arms and started crying harder, the affidavit said.

The wife asked what was wrong and the teen told her that "someone had touched her inappropriately" and she wanted to go home, according to the document.

Investigators interviewed the friend that she was Facetiming with and talked to the accuser's mother, the affidavit said. Investigators obtained results from an exam at JPS Hospital that determined there was male DNA collected on the accuser.

The Ranch posted this statement online:

"It is with great concern that we have learned of a serious legal matter involving Justin Frazell, who has been booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County, TX. While the matter is entirely unrelated to his work here at 95.9 The Ranch and does not involve any of our other colleagues, we nevertheless concluded that given the seriousness of the matter it was appropriate to suspend Justin immediately. We trust that our legal system will provide due process and produce a just result for all involved. In the meantime, we ask that they be given space and privacy during this difficult time.