Former Irving ISD, Plano ISD teacher arrested for second time in recent months concerning sexual abuse of a child

Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, was taken into custody for indecency with a child on Aug. 25, Irving police said.

IRVING, Texas —

A former teacher who taught in two North Texas school districts is facing additional charges after being arrested once again for sexually assaulting a child, the Irving Police Department announced Wednesday.

Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, was taken into custody for indecency with a child on Aug. 25. Irving Police said the case involves a female victim, who at the time of the assault, was between the ages of 13-14 years old.

Moreno was initially arrested on July 28, after being accused of continuous sex abuse of one of his students, a 7-year-old female, during his time as a second-grade teacher in Irving ISD during the 2020-21 school year.

Moreno also taught at Barron Elementary School in Plano ISD for the 2021-22 school year and was fired because of a code of conduct violation, Irving police said.

In July, Moreno was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond for the continuous sex abuse of a child charge, and an additional $5,000 bond for an improper relationship between a student and educator, police said. But Moreno posted bail later that same day and was released.

"Seeing someone like this get such a low bond from Dallas County and being able to bond out so easily is disappointing," an Irving police spokesperson said in a news conference following Moreno’s release. "I would say someone who is committing crimes against children is definitely someone who should have a higher bond."

Police said they believed there were additional victims of Moreno and encouraged anyone whose child could have interacted with him at either Irving ISD or Plano ISD to have those discussions with their children, family members and friends.

In August 2022, Irving police said another victim came forward.

Moreno is now currently in the Dallas County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.