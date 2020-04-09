Former Grand Prairie charter school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child, police say

School officials said they terminated Jamil Wazed in August 2019 for a violation of inappropriate behavior standards.

An investigation is underway after Grand Prairie police said a child was sexually assaulted by a former teacher at Uplift Grand Academy last school year.

According to officials, Uplift Grand Academy is a charter school located in Grand Prairie that is not affiliated with the Grand Prairie Independent School District.

Investigators said they began an extensive interview process with staff, parents, and students after a parent reported in July 2020 that their child was sexually assaulted during the 2018-2019 school year.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 37-year-old Jamil Wazed in connection with the incident.

He was transported to the Grand Prairie Detention Center, where he is currently being held in lieu of a $200,000 bail.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation and detectives will continue to interview other parents and children who may have had contact with Wazed while he was employed at the school.

Anyone with information or concerns about their child is encouraged to contact the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8790.

Uplift Grand Academy released the following statement Friday:

"Recently, Uplift was contacted by the Grand Prairie Police Department about an investigation involving a former teacher. We terminated this same teacher in August 2019 for violation of inappropriate behavior standards set forth by our campus as well as the TEA. At that time, an internal investigation was done that led to his immediate dismissal. We also made the required reports to Child Protective Services and Texas Education Agency.

As with every staff position, we conduct thorough background checks before an employee is offered a position. We also have an extensive process to vet any concerns expressed by staff or students while on our campus. In an abundance of caution and to ensure we are always conscientious and aware, we are reviewing all our processes, investigative and otherwise, to ensure we are exhaustive.