Former Dallas police officer, who uploaded photos while on the city network, pleads guilty to possessing child porn

Daniel Lee Collins, 35, faces up to 20 years in federal prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced in January.

A former Dallas police officer pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Daniel Lee Collins, 35, admitted to accessing images that he knew depicted minors and, on one occasion, distributing a file containing sexually explicit images of a child, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox.

Collins, a former senior corporal in the Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Unit, resigned for his position earlier this week, according to the release from Cox.

He was arrested in July. An investigation into Collins began in May, when Google detected the images had been uploaded to his account through the City of Dallas internet network.

Google informed the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children of the uploads, including a second time on June 29, which then submitted a Cyber Tipline report to Dallas police.