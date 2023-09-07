Three suspects arrested in connection to North Texas homicide, police say

A third suspect surrendered to Fort Worth police on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting from August in Forest Hill.

FOREST HILL, Texas — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Forest Hill that happened back in August.

The Forest Hill Police Department told WFAA that Darieon Williams surrendered to Fort Worth police on Sept. 5. This comes after Labertand Bell and Artis Womack were arrested in Forest Hill on Aug. 13.

The shooting happened in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, when Forest Hill police officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 3100 block of Old Hickory Trail. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives identified Williams, Bell and Womack as the suspects wanted in relation to the shooting after interviewing multiple people.

Bell and Womack were charged with capital murder, and Williams' charge is pending, Forest Hill police said.

Forest Hill police said this incident remains an ongoing investigation with the Fort Worth Police Department, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.