Girl found dead in Forest Hill home amid two shootings in the area, police say

Forest Hill police said they responded to two shootings that took place less than a mile apart and within an hour from one other on Sunday.

FOREST HILL, Texas — Forest Hill police are looking for information tied to two shooting calls on July 9 -- one of which led officers to find a girl dead inside a home.

In a statement, police said they got the first call at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Andrea Lane about shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a juvenile female with gunshot wounds inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the victim.

At 4:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to another shooting call -- this one on the 6000 block of Maiden Lane. They arrived at that scene and said they found damaged property.

Police said the two shooting scenes were less than one mile away from each other, but said it was not yet clear if they are connected.

Police have only described an initial suspect as "an African American or Hispanic male with a shirt tied around their head and large tattoo on their chest."

The investigation is active, police said. Detectives are asking that residents check their surveillance video to help identify any evidence or involved parties.