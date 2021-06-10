Forest Hill police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed woman to death, officials say

Officials said the man had a knife in his hand and turned towards a Forest Hill police officer. That's when they shot him.

An armed man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death Wednesday morning was later shot and killed by Forest Hill police, the department said.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 6000 block of Wichita Street. According to Forest Hill police, the man stabbed the woman and then ran off to a creek. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the suspect was still armed with the knife when they found him. Police ordered him to drop the knife, but officers said he refused and tired to harm himself with it.

Officers then fired multiple beanbag rounds at the man because he wasn't listening to officers' commands, according to Forest Hill police. At one point, officials said the man had the knife in his hand and turned towards an officer. That's when officers shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was also pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the names of the woman or man who died Wednesday morning. Forest Hill police also have not provided additional details into how many officers fired their weapons or if they've been placed on leave.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, which is typical for police shootings.