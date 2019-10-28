A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg Sunday night in Deep Ellum while delivering food, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3000 block of Elm Street, which is near the Dallas Comedy House and Monkey King Noodle Company.

The woman told police she had just dropped off the delivery and was going back to her car when two teenage boys tried to rob her, police said. She said she froze out of fear, which is when one of the boys shot her in the leg.

The two teenagers then fled in a car driven by a woman.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it with any new information.

