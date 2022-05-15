At least 2 dead, 3 injured after shooting at north Harris County flea market, sheriff says

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a flea market in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were killed and three others were injured Sunday after a shooting at a crowded flea market in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shots rang out just after 1 p.m. at a flea market near 8720 Airline Drive.

HSCO said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Investigators said they believe all five people were involved in the disturbance that led up to the shooting.

Gonzalez said no bystanders were injured although the flea market was very busy. He estimated that there were "thousands" there when the shots were fired.

According to Gonzalez, two pistols were found at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.